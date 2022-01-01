Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve veggie salad

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Estela's Fresh Mex

184 E Burlington St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Mix Salad (Veggie Only)$7.95
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing
Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled
Fajita Mix Salad (Veggie Only)$7.95
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing
Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
PIZZA

Basta Pizzeria Ristorante

121 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Salad$10.00
