Veggie salad in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve veggie salad
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Estela's Fresh Mex
184 E Burlington St, Iowa City
|Veggie Mix Salad (Veggie Only)
|$7.95
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing
Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled
|Fajita Mix Salad (Veggie Only)
|$7.95
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing
Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled