IRP & Flannigans

501 1st Ave

Top Sirloin$13.95
Choice of Baked Potato or Steak Fries, Cole Slaw and Texas Toast
Beer Battered Shrimp$12.95
Hearty flavor & aroma of malt & hops. This is sure to please any beer lover
Chicken Parmesan$21.95
This is a classic from the Parma region in Italy. Sautéed & topped with
marinara & toasted mozzarella
Served over a bed of pasta
Potato Skins$9.95
Cheddar cheese, scallions & bacon. Sided with sour cream & salsa
14 Oz Ribeye$28.95
A choice cut of
An old time classic
French Dip$11.95
A pile of thinly sliced prime rib with grilled onions & jack cheese on a hoagie bun, served au jus
Flan Burger$9.95
Burger open flame grilled the way you want.
Raspberry Cheesecake$5.95
Calamri$9.95
Lightly breaded with Italian seasonings & fried golden Served with our cocktail Sauce
Raspberry Cheesecake togo$5.95
501 1st Ave

Coralville IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
