I Pazzi

Come in and enjoy! OPEN ON SUNDAY 2/13 AND VALENTINES DAY 2/14

50 Maple

Popular Items

Wagyu Short Rib$36.00
Braised Wagyu Short Rib with housemade pasta
Pan Roasted Duck$38.00
Pan-Seared, Breast, Apricot Reduction, Potato confit
Swordfish$36.00
Encrusted with cheese, topped with roasted peppers, olives, capers
Mozarella Di Bufalo$17.00
Mozzarella di Bufala, heirloom tomatoes, peppers, capers, olives, basil
Jar Of Bolognese$21.00
Homemade bolognese, just add your pasta at home
Nantucket Scallops$21.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Dressing
Chilean Sea Bass$46.00
Wilted escarole, raisins, pine nuts, olives
Bigoli alla Bolognese$24.00
Ancient Emmer Semolina pasta, Prime beef, Heritage pork and milk fed veal, Parmigiano
Gelato Box$14.99
Gnocchi$22.00
Potato dumpling, San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, Grana Padana
50 Maple

Danvers MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Betty Anns Sandwich Shop

Come in and enjoy!

Panini Pizzeria - Danvers

Same great Food. Same Owners. New Name.

Rebel Coffee and Creamery

Rebel Coffee and Creamery is a premiere coffee shop offering breakfast, lunch and grab and go items every Tuesday-Sunday.

Pub49

Come in and enjoy!

