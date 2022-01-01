I Pazzi
Come in and enjoy! OPEN ON SUNDAY 2/13 AND VALENTINES DAY 2/14
50 Maple
Popular Items
Location
50 Maple
Danvers MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Betty Anns Sandwich Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Panini Pizzeria - Danvers
Same great Food. Same Owners. New Name.
Rebel Coffee and Creamery
Rebel Coffee and Creamery is a premiere coffee shop offering breakfast, lunch and grab and go items every Tuesday-Sunday.
Pub49
Come in and enjoy!