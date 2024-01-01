Chicken salad in Ipswich
Ipswich restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Little River Store
Little River Store
57 EAST ST, Ipswich
|Tarragon Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Homemade shredded chicken salad with tarragon, cranberries, and romaine lettuce on toasted ciabatta
More about Heart & Soul Cafe - Ipswich
Heart & Soul Cafe - Ipswich
0 Central Street, Ipswich
|Chicken Salad on Sourdough
|$11.95
House-made chicken salad on toasted sourdough with lettuce and mayo
|Heart and Soul Kabob Salad
|$15.95
Fresh greens with grilled chicken, feta cheese, onions, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of house-made dressing!