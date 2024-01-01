Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ipswich

Ipswich restaurants
Ipswich restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Little River Store

57 EAST ST, Ipswich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tarragon Chicken Salad$13.25
Homemade shredded chicken salad with tarragon, cranberries, and romaine lettuce on toasted ciabatta
More about Little River Store
Heart & Soul Cafe image

 

Heart & Soul Cafe - Ipswich

0 Central Street, Ipswich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad on Sourdough$11.95
House-made chicken salad on toasted sourdough with lettuce and mayo
Heart and Soul Kabob Salad$15.95
Fresh greens with grilled chicken, feta cheese, onions, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of house-made dressing!
More about Heart & Soul Cafe - Ipswich

