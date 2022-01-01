Chicken sandwiches in Ipswich
Ipswich restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Heart & Soul Cafe
Heart & Soul Cafe
0 Central Street, Ipswich
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.60
Rueben sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Served slightly toasted.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.45
Chicken Caesar wrap with grilled chicken, lettuce, veggies and Caesar dressing with a bag of chips.
|Greek-Style Quinoa Salad
|$14.65
Greek-style salad with mixed greens, peppers, onions, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers & citrus vinaigrette dressing.
More about Fox Creek Tavern
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fox Creek Tavern
141 High St, Ipswich
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Pesto spread, smoked Gouda cheese, heirloom tomatoes and baby spinach.
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Pesto spread, smoked Gouda cheese, heirloom tomatoes and baby spinach
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Sandwich
|$15.95
If our Grilled Mac & Cheese and a Buffalo Chicken had a baby, this would be it!
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo, Mac & Cheese, with Ranch drizzled on top. Served with your choice of French Fries or Napa Slaw