Chicken wraps in Ipswich
Ipswich restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Heart & Soul Cafe
Heart & Soul Cafe
0 Central Street, Ipswich
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.60
Rueben sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Served slightly toasted.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.45
Chicken Caesar wrap with grilled chicken, lettuce, veggies and Caesar dressing with a bag of chips.
|Greek-Style Quinoa Salad
|$14.65
Greek-style salad with mixed greens, peppers, onions, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers & citrus vinaigrette dressing.