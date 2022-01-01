Pies in Ipswich

NEW ENGLAND JUICY IPA

2019 North American Brewers Association SILVER MEDAL!

Northern Haze is brewed with unmalted barley and wheat atop a blend of base malts to provide a full mouthfeel and a heavy hop/protein haze. Fruit-forward ale yeast and ample additions of Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, and Mandarina Bavaria hops provide aromatics of passion fruit, stone fruit, and berries.

ABV 6.7%

