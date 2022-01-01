Pies in Ipswich
True North Ale Company
116 County Rd, Ipswich
Holy Schnitt! To-Go
MUNICH HELLES Pilsner malt provides a mild, malty-sweet body balanced by subtle additions of German Hersbrucker and Tettnanger hops. Doughy Pilsner malt, noble hop spice, with a refreshing herbal lemon citrus finish. ABV 5.1%
Northern Haze To-Go
NEW ENGLAND JUICY IPA
2019 North American Brewers Association SILVER MEDAL!
Northern Haze is brewed with unmalted barley and wheat atop a blend of base malts to provide a full mouthfeel and a heavy hop/protein haze. Fruit-forward ale yeast and ample additions of Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, and Mandarina Bavaria hops provide aromatics of passion fruit, stone fruit, and berries.
ABV 6.7%
Johann To-Go
VIENNA LAGER Brewed with Vienna, Munich, and German caramel malts, German Perle and Saphir hops, and German lager yeast. Deep amber in color with notes of sweet, toasted malt and red currant to complement a subtle herbal hop bitterness. ABV 5.1%