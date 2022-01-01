Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Ipswich

Ipswich restaurants
Ipswich restaurants that serve pies

True North Ale Company image

 

True North Ale Company

116 County Rd, Ipswich

Avg 4.8 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Holy Schnitt! To-Go
MUNICH HELLES Pilsner malt provides a mild, malty-sweet body balanced by subtle additions of German Hersbrucker and Tettnanger hops. Doughy Pilsner malt, noble hop spice, with a refreshing herbal lemon citrus finish. ABV 5.1%
Northern Haze To-Go
NEW ENGLAND JUICY IPA
2019 North American Brewers Association SILVER MEDAL!
Northern Haze is brewed with unmalted barley and wheat atop a blend of base malts to provide a full mouthfeel and a heavy hop/protein haze. Fruit-forward ale yeast and ample additions of Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, and Mandarina Bavaria hops provide aromatics of passion fruit, stone fruit, and berries.
ABV 6.7%
Johann To-Go
VIENNA LAGER Brewed with Vienna, Munich, and German caramel malts, German Perle and Saphir hops, and German lager yeast. Deep amber in color with notes of sweet, toasted malt and red currant to complement a subtle herbal hop bitterness. ABV 5.1%
More about True North Ale Company
Fox Creek Tavern image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fox Creek Tavern

141 High St, Ipswich

Avg 4.4 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Extra Local Burger$16.95
Maine Family Farm Beef, NH Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, MA Bakery Bun - Keep it Local!
Tavern Burger$13.95
All beef patty, lettuce, tomato, house seasoned sauce on a brioche bun
More about Fox Creek Tavern

