Go
Toast

Irby's Tavern

Atlanta's Hometown Sports Bar

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast • $$

Avg 4.2 (403 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Pretzel Bites$8.00
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Mac and Cheese$6.00
Caesar Salad$7.00
Caesar Chicken Wrap$13.00
The Original Jimbo$14.00
BBQ Bacon Burger$12.50
Jalapeno Bacon Burger$12.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast

Atlanta GA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scotchies-Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dancing Goats®

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sahara

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Sky Buckhead

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston