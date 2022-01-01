Go
Toast

Irene's

American comfort food & strong cocktails are served at a warm bar with a patio & vintage accents.

506 West Ave • $$

Avg 4 (617 reviews)

Popular Items

Rainbow Krispie Treat$4.00
Brown Butter, Marshmallows, Sprinkles, Fruity Pebbles
Strawberry Cake$8.00
Cream Cheese Frosting, Strawberry Jam
Irene's Burger$14.00
Ranger Cattle Wagyu Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Brioche Bun
Fried Chicken Sliders$14.00
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Buttermilk-Jalapeño Ranch, House Pickles
Avocado Toast$9.00
Tomato, Feta, Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Whole Wheat Toast
Kale Caesar$10.00
Cornbread Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
Shells & Cheese$4.00
Nutella-Stuffed Cookie$4.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Dough, Nutella Filling, Sea Salt
Cheeseburger Sliders$15.00
Ranger Cattle Wagyu Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Cheddar
Grilled Cheese$11.00
Havarti, Cheddar, Sourdough
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

506 West Ave

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Qi Austin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Hestia and Kalimotxo!

No reviews yet

We celebrate the spirit of the Basque’s social bar culture with amazing food, curated Spanish wine list, craft cocktails and flowing porrones. Enjoy our beautiful patio that overlooks Shoal Creek. Our team’s hospitality provides the comfort of a local neighborhood bar in a space that invites to have a night out on the town.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Fixe Restaurant

No reviews yet

Simply Southern

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston