Irie Jamaican Kitchen - AKRON

Welcome to the Irie Life

837 W Market St • $$

Avg 4 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

iRiE Aide 32 oz Mango Pineapple Lemonade$4.00
iRiE Aide 32 oz Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
Build your own Bowl$8.99
2 Bases, 1 Protein, 2 Fruit & Veggies, 1 Sauce
Jerk Chicken with Mac & Cheese$10.99
Mac & Cheese, Jerk Chicken, 2 Fruit & Veggies, 1 Sauce
Island Bowl$9.25
2 Bases, 1 Protein, 2 Fruits and Vegetables, 1 Sauce
Fountain Soda Dr. Pepper$3.00
iRiE Aide 32oz Passion Fruit Lemonade$4.00
Oxtail Bowl$17.99
Jamaican Rice, Oxtail, 2 Fruit & Veggies, 1 Sauce
Jerks and Mac$17.99
Jerk Chicken, Jerk Beef, choice of 2 veggies, and choice of 1 sauce
Bottled Wata$2.19
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

837 W Market St

Akron OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
