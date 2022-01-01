Go
Irie Ting

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

100 E Cary St • $$

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac n’ Cheese$3.50
Beef, Chicken or Veggie Patty$3.10
Jerk Chicken
Brown Stew Chicken
Irie Ting Signature Entreés (mini size)
Oxtail
Coco Bread$2.80
Curry Goat
Fried Plantains$2.70
Curry Chicken
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

100 E Cary St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

