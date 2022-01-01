Go
Toast

Irie Entree

Come in and enjoy!

4001 Chestnut St

No reviews yet

Location

4001 Chestnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Han Dynasty - University City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spades by Crown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lil Sum Sum

No reviews yet

Cute coffee shop with pastries. We also have a wonderful event space!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston