Iris Eats

Born in Maine, Inspired globally

419 Harpswell Island Road

Jewell$11.50
Griddled Sourdough, Melty Cheddar, Granny Smith Apples, Arugula, Pesto Aioli
Blue Hill$12.50
Local Bacon, Tomato, Micro Greens, chipotle mayo on grilled sour dough.
Waldoboro$12.75
Classic Reuben
Marble Rye, Thin Sliced Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Morse's Kraut, Housemade Russian Dressing (special sauce)
Great Island$5.95
Brioche Bun, Egg, Cheddar and Special Sauce
Add Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Corned Beef for an additional charge
Brunswick$12.50
Ham, melty swiss, pickles and pickled red onion, arugula, hot honey dijonaise, on a brioche bun
Maine Root$3.00
Bottled Beverages
FlyingMack$7.25
Veggie Hash of Sweet Potatoes, Potatoes Broccolini, Onion, Kale, Garlic, 2 Eggs (scrambled or fried), Cherry Tomatoes, Micros
Iris$12.50
Griddled Marble Rye, Melted Swiss, Smoked Turkey, Morse's Beet Slaw, Half Sour Pickles, Special Sauce
Surry$12.50
Quinoa base, hummus, Morse's beet slaw, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Feta, Banana peppers, Kalamata olives, Leek Microgreens, Crunchy falafel chickpeas
Pop Tarts$3.75
Flavor of the weekend
Location

419 Harpswell Island Road

Harpswell ME

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
