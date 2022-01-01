Go
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

Bringing our Irish pub and packaged goods shop to you for pickup and delivery!

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

3905 N Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$18.00
Dovetail Lager Beer Batter, Tartar Sauce, Curry Ketchup, Chips
Corned Beef Family Meal$50.00
Our thick sliced corned beef, cider braised cabbage, boiled potatoes, with a 1/2 loaf of our homemade brown soda bread, & whipped Irish butter. Should feed a family of 4.
Chicken Tenders$11.00
5 Pieces of Fried Breaded White Meat Chicken, House BBQ Sauce For Dipping
Guinness Mac & Cheese$8.00
Irish Cheddar, Stout Reduction, & Elbow Macaroni
Sausage Roll$8.00
Banger Sausage, Rosemary, Garlic, Puff Pastry, Stout Mustard
Beef & Guinness Stew$19.00
a Rich Stew of Beef, Stout, Carrots & Potatoes
Potato Leek Soup$8.00
Green Onions, Homemade Soda Bread
Corned Beef Dinner$18.00
Stout Braised Corned Beef, Cider Braised Cabbage, & Boiled Potatoes with a Mustard Pan Sauce
French Fries$6.00
Our Pub Chips, Cooked In Beef Fat
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3905 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
