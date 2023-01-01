Irish Village -
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
224 Market St, Brighton MA 02135
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Notch Brewing & Biergarten - 525 Western Ave Notch Brewing
No Reviews
525 Western Ave Notch Brewing Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurant