Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

Come in and enjoy!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$11.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons tossed in homemade Caesar salad dressing
The Reuben$17.00
Our fresh corned beef rounds slow cooked and sliced thin, piled on marble rye bread with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese topped with Marie Rose dressing
Broiled Haddock$20.00
(GF) Broiled Haddock with your choice of Cajun seasoning or lemon-pepper style served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables
Murphy' Irish Onion Soup$7.00
Our Irish take on "French Onion Soup" we have added a touch of stout of course!
Main Street Burger$14.00
A half-pound burger, prepared to your liking and served on our signature Celtic knot roll
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Breaded chicken tenders deep fried, tossed in a sauce of your choice Guinness BBQ, Buffalo Style: mild medium, hot, extra hot and accompanied by our fresh hand cut fries and blue cheese
Pretzel/Hook$11.00
(V) - JUMBO pretzel on a hook, served with a side of house made Irish mustard, honey mustard and cheese sauce for dipping
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh haddock in a Guinness beer batter, accompanied by our fresh hand cut fries, coleslaw and house-made remoulade or tarter sauce
Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
Fresh chicken and vegetables in a rich, creamy sauce topped with a puff pastry
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Guinness BBQ grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, made-in-house salsa and our famous Guinness BBQ Sauce together in a spinach tortilla and served with creme fraiche on the side
Location

5601 Main Street

Williamsville NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Creekview Restaurant

No reviews yet

Situated in a historic house overlooking the falls of Ellicott Creek, the Creekview has been a village favorite for years. The Creekview features an American regional menu and full bar with a patio open year round.

Sun Cuisines

No reviews yet

Exceptionally Authentic Delicious Burmese and Thai Cuisines! Our Menu is 100% MSG Free * Available V= Vegan * GF=Gluten Free ** Please let us know how hot or mild you would like us to prepare for you ** *Veg order include tofu, broccoli, napa, carrot *

Yotality Frozen Yogurt- Williamsville

No reviews yet

BriteSmith Brewing

No reviews yet

Brewery · Beer Garden · Take Out

