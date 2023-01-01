Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Irmo

Irmo restaurants
Irmo restaurants that serve tacos

Liberty Taproom & Grill

1602 Marina Rd, Irmo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Platter$12.95
choose 2 tacos served on flour tortillas with a side of black beans & rice topped with mixed cheese, sour cream and scallions
More about Liberty Taproom & Grill
Que Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill

7320 Broad River Road, Suite G, Irmo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hard Taco A La Carte$3.50
BYO Tacos$11.99
Build your own grilled tacos. choose a meat and tortilla.
Taco Salad$12.50
A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken & beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & sour cream
More about Que Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill
