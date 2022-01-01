Iron Alley Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
181 E. Brown Street
Attributes and Amenities
Location
181 E. Brown Street
Blairsville PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ianni's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Jaffre's Stone Kitchen
Amazing food from a scratch kitchen in a cozy atmosphere!
Michelle's Lair
Come on in and enjoy!
Carmine's Pizza and Pasta
Your Neighborhood Italian Eatery