Iron City Pizza Company

Original Pancake House

Thank you for visiting us at the Original Pancake House in Alabama! We are a locally owned and operated restaurant. Unlike many franchises, each Original Pancake House is truly unique in its look, feel, and menu selection. What we share in our franchise is a passion for the highest quality ingredients and our generations old recipes. Our restaurant uses no freezers everything is delivered, prepared, and brought to you FRESH! We proudly offer the finest breakfast available anywhere and we hope you enjoy your meal and come back often. Our commitment to you is to create a dining experience that provides the highest quality food possible, consistently great service, and an exceptionally clean and friendly atmosphere.

