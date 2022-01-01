Go
Toast

Iron City Pizza Company

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

2005 11th Ave S • $

Avg 4.7 (1005 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Pizza Medium$10.00
BYO Pizza Large$12.00
Caesar$7.00
Fresh romaine lettuce and house-made croutons, classic caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan.
Wings$11.00
6 wings tossed in your choice of spicy buffalo, bbq, lemon pepper or garlic parmesan.
Served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.
Southside Supreme$20.00
House-made sausage, pepperoni, shaved onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, basil
Magic City Margherita$15.00
fresh and house-blended mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, whole basil, confit garlic, shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
5-Points 5-Meats$20.00
Pepperoni, house-made sausage, salami, capicola, bacon, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, fresh parsley
Cahaba Caprese$16.00
Sliced Sangria heirloom cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, and fresh mozzarella. Finished with local basil and balsamic glaze.
Cheesy Garlic Focaccia$7.00
Freshly baked focaccia, confit garlic smear, mozzarella, San Marzano marinara
Red Mountain of Cheese$15.00
fresh mozzarella, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, provolone, shaved parmesan, fresh parsley
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2005 11th Ave S

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Highlands Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Our daily-changing menu, rooted in classic French technique, features the best from each harvest. We anticipate the cooler weather game of venison and quail, root vegetables and greens; the first springtime shad roe and the blue-green, live and kickin’ soft shell crabs arriving a few weeks later, followed by summer’s shell beans, tomatoes and okra. Regional, heritage ingredients and gracious service have been celebrated here since our opening in 1982. We hope to welcome you at table and add a little bit of beauty to your day

Sleek Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Original Pancake House

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting us at the Original Pancake House in Alabama! We are a locally owned and operated restaurant. Unlike many franchises, each Original Pancake House is truly unique in its look, feel, and menu selection. What we share in our franchise is a passion for the highest quality ingredients and our generations old recipes. Our restaurant uses no freezers everything is delivered, prepared, and brought to you FRESH! We proudly offer the finest breakfast available anywhere and we hope you enjoy your meal and come back often. Our commitment to you is to create a dining experience that provides the highest quality food possible, consistently great service, and an exceptionally clean and friendly atmosphere.

Chez Fonfon

No reviews yet

Chez Fonfon is that cozy, casual French bistro that we hope transfers you to Paris, Lyon or Nice. Opened in 2000 by Frank and Pardis Stitt, it is a bustling place serving classic, hearty French fare: steak tartare, moules et frites, sauteed trout with brown butter, escargots, and homemade charcuterie. We offer the most delicious wines, chosen for their value and quirkiness, from the Loire, Rhone and Languedoc.
Patrick Dunne (of Lucullus fame)is responsible for the decor, including authentic elements such as the French Belle Epoque cafe tables and 100 year old etched glass door from Lyon. The marble wainscoting and mahogany paneling for the bar were rescued out of a glorious old Birmingham office building.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston