Iron Eagle Pizza

Our Pizzas are hand tossed everyday. We use only the best ingredients. Although we specialize in pizzas we do not stop there. We have the best wings in town. We have an all day salad bar featuring Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, real bacon, pepperoni, and handmade ranch dressing. Delicious all beef 1/2 pound hamburgers, Club sandwiches, BLT, The Wedge, and Chicken Tenders. From our Pizzas to our Burgers we have something for the entire family. Friday nights we enjoy steaks and Pork chops grilled to perfection on our Big Green Egg from Pride Pools, Spas, and Leisure right here in Claxton. Pair our steaks with a local wine from Watermelon Creek or a nice glass of William Hill Merlot. Cold beer is always available on Tap or grab an ice cold bottle of Fat Tire or a choice of our many other beers. Enjoy the away from home feeling right here at home.
Popular Items

Sweet Tea$2.50
Eagle Deluxe
Made with our hand tossed crust topped with delicious Bacio Cheese, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Jalapenos, Sweet Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers,
Coke Zero$2.50
Eagle Family Meal$25.00
Piggy Stix$8.00
Pepperoni$15.00
Our hand tossed crusted topped with delicious Bacio Cheese and Pepperoni.
2 Large 3 Toppings$23.00
32 OZ TO GO$3.00
1 Large 2 Topping$12.00
The Buffalo Chicken
Location

6986 US Hwy 280

Claxton GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
