Iron Galley

Popular Items

Jumbo Pretzel$9.00
A butter basted jumbo pretzel served with housemade peppercorn mustard and cheese sauce.
Double Stack$11.00
Two quarter pound beef patties, bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, and secret sauce.
Fried Brussels$7.00
Brussel sprouts fried and tossed with parmesan and served with lemon aioli.
Italian Swine Flatbread$9.00
Marinated tomato, caramelized red onion, fresh basil, sweet Italian sausage, mozzarella, and housemade marinara.
Apple Pecan Chicken Salad$14.00
Roasted apples, spicy candy pecans, blue cheese, red onion, and a maple vinaigrette.
Traditional Flatbread$8.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Fried mozzarella with housemade marinara.
Seasoned Fries$5.00
Crispy French fries with a mix of seasonings.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$10.00
Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, spicy colby-jack cheese, tomato, onion, ranch, and housemade buffalo sauce.
KBBQ Fries$11.00
Korean BBQ Beef, gochujang (fermented red hot peppers) aioli, fontina, swiss, mozzarella and Korean BBQ sauce.
Location

615 6th Street

Altoona PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
