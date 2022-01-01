Go
Toast

Iron Gate

A native of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Chef Anthony Chittum has earned a reputation not only for his cooking, but also for his commitment to sourcing from a network of local farmers, watermen & food artisans. Chittum and his team draw inspiration from the cuisines of Greece, Sicily, Sardinia & Southern Italy.

1734 N St NW

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1734 N St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

St.Arnold's Mussel Bar

No reviews yet

Our very own BBQ style developed over a decade of experience. Rooted in tradition, we smoke over Oak as low and slow as possible.

Public Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Residents Cafe & Bar

No reviews yet

Residents is a casual chic cafe & bar with an outdoor patio serving brunch, dinner and well crafted cocktails.

Fedwich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston