Iron Gate
A native of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Chef Anthony Chittum has earned a reputation not only for his cooking, but also for his commitment to sourcing from a network of local farmers, watermen & food artisans. Chittum and his team draw inspiration from the cuisines of Greece, Sicily, Sardinia & Southern Italy.
1734 N St NW
Location
1734 N St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
St.Arnold's Mussel Bar
Our very own BBQ style developed over a decade of experience. Rooted in tradition, we smoke over Oak as low and slow as possible.
Public Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Residents Cafe & Bar
Residents is a casual chic cafe & bar with an outdoor patio serving brunch, dinner and well crafted cocktails.
Fedwich
Come in and enjoy!