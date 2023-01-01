Go
Consumer picView gallery

Iron Horse Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2510 Storm Branch Road

Beech Island, SC 29842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am

Location

2510 Storm Branch Road, Beech Island SC 29842

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brunch House of Augusta - 573 Greene Street
orange starNo Reviews
573 Greene Street Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Cafe On 8th - 226 8th Street, Augusta GA 30901
orange starNo Reviews
226 8th Street Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Wife Saver North Augusta
orange starNo Reviews
414 East Martintown Rd. North Augusta, SC 29841
View restaurantnext
Taste Wine Room -
orange starNo Reviews
879 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama’s - 976 Broad St.
orange star4.6 • 547
976 broad st augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Tacocat / Pho-Ramen'L - 990 Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
990 Broad Street Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Beech Island

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Iron Horse Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston