Iron Horse Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:59 am
Location
2510 Storm Branch Road, Beech Island SC 29842
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brunch House of Augusta - 573 Greene Street
No Reviews
573 Greene Street Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurant
Cafe On 8th - 226 8th Street, Augusta GA 30901
No Reviews
226 8th Street Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurant