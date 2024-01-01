Chicken wraps in Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave
Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave
1340 Carpenter Ave, Iron Mountain
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, crisp greens, shredded lettuce, Parmesan cheese and our house Caesar dressing.
|Raspberry Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$14.99
Our lightly coated and crispy boneless wings wrapped in a cheddar flour tortilla with Cheddar Jack cheese, crispy Cherrywood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and creamy ranch sauce.
|Chicken Cranberry Walnut Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled chicken dried cranberries, maple cinnamon walnuts, tomatoes, crisp greens, lettuce, and shredded Parmesan cheese, with a refreshing raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
More about The Blue Dillo - W8090 U.S. Rte 2, Breitung Charter Township, MI 49801
The Blue Dillo - W8090 U.S. Rte 2, Breitung Charter Township, MI 49801
W8090 US-2/US-141, Breitung Charter Township
|Crispy Chicken & Ranch Wrap
|$7.00
Crispy Chicken strip wrapped in your favorite tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, ranch, and cheddar cheese.