Chicken wraps in Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain restaurants
Iron Mountain restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave

1340 Carpenter Ave, Iron Mountain

Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, crisp greens, shredded lettuce, Parmesan cheese and our house Caesar dressing.
Raspberry Chicken Bacon Wrap$14.99
Our lightly coated and crispy boneless wings wrapped in a cheddar flour tortilla with Cheddar Jack cheese, crispy Cherrywood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and creamy ranch sauce.
Chicken Cranberry Walnut Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken dried cranberries, maple cinnamon walnuts, tomatoes, crisp greens, lettuce, and shredded Parmesan cheese, with a refreshing raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
The Blue Dillo - W8090 U.S. Rte 2, Breitung Charter Township, MI 49801

W8090 US-2/US-141, Breitung Charter Township

Crispy Chicken & Ranch Wrap$7.00
Crispy Chicken strip wrapped in your favorite tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, ranch, and cheddar cheese.
