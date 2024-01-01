Chili in Iron Mountain

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave

1340 Carpenter Ave, Iron Mountain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crock of Chili$6.99
More about Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave
Item pic

 

The Blue Dillo - W8090 U.S. Rte 2, Breitung Charter Township, MI 49801

W8090 US-2/US-141, Breitung Charter Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Green Chili Chimis$7.25
Serving is TWO 5oz Chicken & Hatch Green Chili deep fried chimichangas. If you're a Texan who has had Allsups, you know these chimis! These carry a little 🌶 , but are very pleasant and delicious!
Served w/your favorite salsa.
**not home made like the Bubba's Chicken Burrito
More about The Blue Dillo - W8090 U.S. Rte 2, Breitung Charter Township, MI 49801

