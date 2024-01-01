Crispy chicken in Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave
Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave
1340 Carpenter Ave, Iron Mountain
|Crispy Buttermilk Brd. Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Chick-Fil-A would be proud of this one. A Buttermilk breaded chicken breast, topped with crisp dill pickles, shredded lettuce and mayo.
More about The Blue Dillo - W8090 U.S. Rte 2, Breitung Charter Township, MI 49801
The Blue Dillo - W8090 U.S. Rte 2, Breitung Charter Township, MI 49801
W8090 US-2/US-141, Breitung Charter Township
|Crispy Chicken & Ranch Wrap
|$7.00
Crispy Chicken strip wrapped in your favorite tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, ranch, and cheddar cheese.