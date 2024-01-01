Greek salad in Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain restaurants that serve greek salad
Spiro's Downtown Restaurant
427 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain
|Greek Isle Salad
|$14.00
artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and greek peppers with our house greek dressing and grilled pita points.
Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave
1340 Carpenter Ave, Iron Mountain
|Mediterranean Greek Salad
|$16.99
A blend of crisp fresh lettuce, beets, pepperoncini, red onion, Fetta cheese, Kalamata olives and our house Grecian vinaigrette. Topped with your choice of sliced authentic Gyro meat, grilled chicken or crispy chicken.