Greek salad in Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain restaurants
Iron Mountain restaurants that serve greek salad

Spiro's Downtown Restaurant

427 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Isle Salad$14.00
artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and greek peppers with our house greek dressing and grilled pita points.
More about Spiro's Downtown Restaurant
Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave

1340 Carpenter Ave, Iron Mountain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Greek Salad$16.99
A blend of crisp fresh lettuce, beets, pepperoncini, red onion, Fetta cheese, Kalamata olives and our house Grecian vinaigrette. Topped with your choice of sliced authentic Gyro meat, grilled chicken or crispy chicken.
More about Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave

