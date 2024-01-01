Italian sandwiches in Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
More about Spiro's Downtown Restaurant
Spiro's Downtown Restaurant
427 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain
|Italian Bruschetta Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken breast with soft mozzarella, marinated grape tomatoes, pesto, balsamic reduction, and basil chiffonade on grilled ciabatta.
More about Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave
Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave
1340 Carpenter Ave, Iron Mountain
|Oven Baked Italian Grinder Sandwich
|$15.99
Four great Italian meats (Ham, Pepperoni, Hard Salami, and Capicola) topped with Roma tomatoes, pepper-jack cheese and our house Italian dressing.