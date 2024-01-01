Quesadillas in Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Spiro's Downtown Restaurant
Spiro's Downtown Restaurant
427 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
grilled wheat tortilla with cheddar cheese.
More about Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave
Solbergs Greenleaf - 1340 Carpenter Ave
1340 Carpenter Ave, Iron Mountain
|Prime Rib Quesadilla
|$17.99
Thinly sliced certified Angus ribeye steak, roasted peppers and onions, with creamy melted pepper jack cheese on a grilled cheddar tortilla.
|Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$16.99
A grilled flour tortilla with grilled chicken, fresh Pico de Gallo, and Mexican cheese. Served with sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes on the side.