Taco Caballito Tequileria

Come in and enjoy!

429 Beach Ave

Popular Items

Quesadilla Mini Trio$12.00
3 cheese blend [oaxaca - jack - cheddar] red peppers + sautéed onion + crèma
Coconut Shrimp$5.00
mango salsa + asian slaw + chipotle aioli on a flour tortilla
Mexican Street Fries$12.00
mexican spices + lime wedge + queso dip
Mexican Street Bowl$14.00
blistered corn + cotija cheese + roasted jalapeño + pico de gallo + avocado + crispy tortilla strips + radish served over mexican rice
Burrito Chicken Tinga$16.00
Choose rice (mexican or cilantro lime) beans (black or pinto) + monterey jack cheese, + pico de gallo + side sour cream + side guacamole
Crispy Fish$5.00
beer battered cod + asian slaw + mango salsa + avocado + chipotle aioli on flour tortilla
Guacamole$13.00
avocado + onion + jalapeno + lime juice
with corn chips
Caballito Craft Taco Sampler$18.00
(1) Short Rib Bahn Mi
(1) Coconut Shrimp
(1) Carne Asada
Mahi$6.00
blackened mahi mahi + asian slaw + pineapple salsa + cilantro + chipotle aioli on flour tortilla
Americano Taco$4.00
ground beef + lettuce + tomato + 3 cheese blend + crèma + lime wedge in flour tortilla

Location

Cape May NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
