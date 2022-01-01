Go
Barbeque
American
Bars & Lounges

Iron Pig Alehouse

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

3459 Reviews

$$

1520 Garnet Ave

San Diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

GENDER NEUTRAL SALAD$18.00
wild arugula | brisket | smoked portobellos | french fries | tomatoes | goat cheese | pickled red onion | balsamic herb vinaigrette
PULLED PORK PLATE$18.00
dry rubbed | smoked slow and low | served with your choice of two sides and texas toast
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$10.00
crispy sprouts | port balsamic glaze | bacon | parmesan cheese
IRON PIG BURRITO$16.00
flour tortilla | sour cream | brisket | avo smash | pico de gallo | cheddar cheese | kennebec fries
sub portobello to make vegetarian
BRISKET PLATE$24.00
smoked slow and low texas style | served with your choice of two sides and texas toast
MEAT MADNESS PLATTER$49.00
baby back ribs | pulled chicken | pulled pork | rib tips | brisket | your choice of three family- style sides | texas toast
SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
HALF RACK BABY BACK RIBS$34.00
dry rubbed | hickory smoked | served with your choice of two sides and texas toast
8 MUFFINS W/ SIDE of HONEY BUTTER$6.00
MAC & CHEESE$13.00
sharp cheddar | smoked gouda | goat cheese | bread crumbs
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego CA 92109

