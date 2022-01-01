Go
Iron Pizza Co II

Rustic pizza parlor and taphouse set in the beautiful area of Athol Idaho

29801 N. Old Highway 95

Popular Items

Ranch$0.75
The Duke
House made Bourbon Barbecue sauce
Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Blend
Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeno's, Pineapple
Topped with Cilantro Garlic Confit' and Parmesan
Gourmet Pepperoni
Imported Italian Marinara sauce
Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Blend
Hand made Pepperoni
Topped with Garlic Confit' and Parmesan
Build Your Own
"The world is your oyster!"
Death by Meat
Imported Italian Marinara sauce
Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Blend
Double Pepperoni, Bacon, Sliced Pork, Italian Sausage
Topped with Honey, Garlic Confit' and Parmesan
Beer Cheese Bread$12.00
House-made Ale Cheese sauce, topped with garlic and a ton of cheese.
Chipotle House Taco$3.00
Chipotle chicken, house made pico, creme, cotija, and cilantro served on a flour or corn tortilla
Iron Combo
Imported Italian Marinara sauce
Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Blend
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushroom
Half & Half
We hate half & half's,
But we love you,
So it works
Pigs and Pineapple
Imported Italian Marinara sauce
Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Blend
Slices of an actual Pig
Chunks of Pineapple
Topped with Garlic Confit' and Parmesan
29801 N. Old Highway 95

Athol ID

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
