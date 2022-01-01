Go
Toast

Iron Station

Iron Station

683 5th Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

683 5th Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greenwood Park

No reviews yet

A 13,000 square foot indoor / outdoor beer garden, restaurant, bar and event space created out of an old gas station & mechanic shop with 60 draft beer lines, an indoor bar, outdoor cargo bar, 3 bocce ball courts and a seasonal menu.

Battle Hill Tavern

No reviews yet

Wood fire brick oven happiness. Come experience a restaurant that still adheres to a philosophy that our guests are important and their satisfaction is paramount.

Windsor Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! New American Brooklyn Local

Ample Hills Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston