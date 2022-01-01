Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Fast Casual Authentic & Elevated Dim Sum with boba, beer, wine, cocktails, and random paper cranes.
10306 Venice Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
10306 Venice Blvd.
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Earthbar
Come in and enjoy!
Backstage Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
AKASHA
Open Wednesday to Sunday for coffee, lunch, brunch & dinner. Offering pick up & delivery for lunch & dinner. Our marketplace is open Wednesday to Sunday, & stocked with meals, snacks, provisions, wine, beer, & more.
Meet in Paris French Bistro
Come in and enjoy!