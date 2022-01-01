Go
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

Fast Casual Authentic & Elevated Dim Sum with boba, beer, wine, cocktails, and random paper cranes.

10306 Venice Blvd.

Popular Items

Ha Gow - Shrimp Crystal Dumpling (3 pieces)$7.50
虾饺 - Crystal Shrimp Dumpling. The most classic cantonese dim sum. High quality shrimp hand wrapped with exquisite detail in a delicate and thin wheat starch that becomes translucent when steamed. 3 Pieces.
Lor Mai Gai - Abalone & Minced Pork Glutinous Rice Wrap (2 pieces)$11.00
鮑魚糯米鸡 . Abalone, Chicken, and sticky rice wrapped in a lotus leaf glutinous rice steamed and steamed. Abalone is a sea snail that tastes like heaven. 2 lotus leaf wraps
Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (3 pieces)$7.50
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. For curry chicken lovers, here's your crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. 3 pieces.
Juicy Pork Soup Dumpling - Xiao Long Bao$11.00
小龍包. 6 Juicy Pork Dumplings.
Remember, don't put it in your mouth. Grab your soup spoon & slurp that soup slowly with a little vinegar and ginger.
Steamed Chinese Sausage Wrap Bao (2 Sausage Baos)$7.00
腊肠包. Classic steamed bun wrapped over classic Chinese sausage. 2 per order
Steamed Cha Siu Bao Vegan (2 Baos)$8.00
蝦餃叉燒包Classic Handmade white steamed non-meat BBQ Pork (Cha Siu) and taste of BBQ pork without the meat. Made with soy protein. 2 pieces
Ham Sui Gok Fried Rice Mochi with Minced Pork Dumpling (3 pieces)$8.00
咸水角. Fried Soft sweet Mochi stuffed with ground pork and chicken. Classic favorite that is crunchy on the outside with soft mochi filling. 3 pieces
Steamed BBQ Pork Bun - Cha Siu Bao (2 Baos)$7.00
叉燒包. Classic Handmade white steamed BBQ Pork (Cha Siu) buns. 2 Baos
Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai (3 pieces)$8.50
大烧卖燒賣 Jumbo cylindrical steamed dumplings made of juicy pork and ground shrimp topped with raw fish roe/Masago. 3 pieces
Steamed Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce$12.99
蠔油芥籣 Classic steamed Chinese broccoli with a light oil with oyster sauce.
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
