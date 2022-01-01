Go
Main pic

Iron Works

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

697 Jefferson Blvd

Warwick, RI 02886

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

697 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick RI 02886

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

RI Burger Co & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Providence Provisions

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wolfgang Puck Express

No reviews yet

Wolfgang Puck Express

Dave's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Iron Works

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston