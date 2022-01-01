Go
Irondequoit Beer Company

We have 10 perfectly crafted beers for you to enjoy on tap. Wine, Cider and Hard Seltzer available as well. We offer a menu to make your visit complete and memorable. Indoor and Outdoor Heated Seating available-first come, first serve.

FRENCH FRIES

765 Titus Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (59 reviews)

Popular Items

KICKIN KAULIFLOWER$10.00
breaded cauliflower w/ a KICK tossed w/ your choice of Stay Gold sauce, topped w/ sour cream, cotija cheese OR Garlic Parmesan sauce, topped w/ Parmesan Cheese
WINGS$13.00
Eight fresh chicken wings served w/ blue cheese. Choose from: Cajun Dry Rub, Stay Gold (Honey, Garlic and Ginger), Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Iron Smoke Maple Bacon Whiskey, Mild, Nashville Hot.
SMASH BURGER$15.00
half pound angus reserve beef, Swan's thick cut bacon, mild cheddar, BBQ sauce, housemade coleslaw, butter crunch lettuce on a toasted Amazing Grains brioche roll. served with fries (regular or cajun).
FISH & CHIPS$13.00
beer battered cod, french fries (Regular or cajun Seasoned), housemade coleslaw and tarter sauce
1 TICKET$50.00
CROWLERS
One of our 10 Beers on Tap in a 32 oz can
SALTY BREAD PIZZA$15.00
Housemade Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Swan's Sausage, Bacon, Mozzarella, Drizzled w/ Hot Honey.
SANDWICH SPECIAL$14.00
Swan's Italian Sausage w/ sautéed peppers and onions on a grilled Hoagie Roll and side of pub mustard. Served w/ Fries (regular or cajun).
BONELESS WINGS$12.00
Choose from: Cajun Dry Rub, Stay Gold (Honey, Garlic and Ginger), Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Iron Smoke Maple Bacon Whiskey, Mild, Nashville Hot.
PRETZELS$12.00
w/beer cheese OR pub mustard

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Restroom
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

765 Titus Ave

Rochester NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

