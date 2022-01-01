Go
Toast

Iron Dish - Charlotte

Come on in and enjoy!

9605 N. Tryon St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Plate$14.99
Spicy Pork Butt Plate$14.99
Fried Dumplings 8pc$4.75
Korean Miso Soup Side$3.75
Fried Dumplings 4pc$2.75
Extra Side$1.00
Beef Bulgogi Plate$14.99
Spicy Pork Belly Plate$14.99
Garlic Pork Belly Plate$14.99
Pork Bulgogi Plate$14.99
See full menu

Location

9605 N. Tryon St

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Koffee Kup

No reviews yet

Soul Food the way you've always wanted. Everything is HOMEMADE! Come on in....You'll be glad that you did!!!

The Original Hot Dog Factory Shard 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

l'Ostrica

No reviews yet

Handmade pastas, seasonal entrees, and more. Advanced orders only; delivery on Sunday afternoons.

What The Fries Food Truck

No reviews yet

DO NOT GO TO PINNACLE DRIVE FOR ORDER. SEE SCHEDULE ON WEBSITE FOR DETAILS.
www.whatthefriesclt.com/schedule

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston