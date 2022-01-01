Go
Iron Oak Smokehouse

Premium Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs, Sausage, & Chicken Wings smoked fresh daily over hickory smoke. We sell out daily, so play it safe by pre-ordering online.

SEAFOOD • BBQ

325 9th Street 23

Avg 4.6 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
Pulled Pork, Slaw, Triple B Sauce, Toasted Brioche
Pork Ribs
St. Louis Spare Ribs
Pulled Pork
Smoked Heritage Breed Pork Shoulder. Served by the 1/2 or 1 lb.
Cornbread$4.00
Homemade, served as a 2"x2" square.
Smoked Chicken Wings$11.00
Hickory smoked chicken wings rubbed in our own blend of spices - eat 'em plain or dunk 'em in one of our sauces.
Sliced Brisket
Texas-Style Labor of Love. Salt & Pepper Rub, Cooked with 14 hours of Hickory Smoke. Sliced by the 1/3, 1/2, or 1 lb.
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Homemade, served by the Half or Full Pint.
Sausage$4.50
Smoked sweet sausage
Coleslaw$4.00
Homemade, served by the Half or Full Pint.
BBQ Pit Beans$4.00
Homemade, served by the Half or Full Pint.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Beach Haven NJ

Beach Haven NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

