Iron Oak Smokehouse
Premium Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs, Sausage, & Chicken Wings smoked fresh daily over hickory smoke. We sell out daily, so play it safe by pre-ordering online.
SEAFOOD • BBQ
325 9th Street 23
Beach Haven NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
