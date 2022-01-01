Go
Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Distillery | Tasting room | Tours | Events | Local Art
Located in Denver’s RiNo Neighborhood.

3636 Chestnut Place

Popular Items

Kart Jockey - To Go$30.00
Our signature draft cocktail, Kart Jockey, is made with a unique blend of white peony tea leaves and rose petals brewed in house, and mixed together with refreshing lemon juice and the most important ingredient, vodka!
Ingredients: Vodka, White Rose Iced Tea, Lemon // 750ml Bottle (holds 4-5 cocktails) // All Alcohol Sales Require A Valid 21+ ID at Pickup/Delivery
Purple Mountains Majesty - To Go$30.00
This sweet and aromatic creation will have you head over heels! Try an ice-cold glass of this spritzy, refreshing summertime delight any day of the year.
Ingredients: Vodka, Blueberry, Lavender, Soda // 750ml Bottle (holds 4-5 cocktails) // All Alcohol Sales Require A Valid 21+ ID at Pickup/Delivery
Trail Mix
All delivery orders come with a free snack! Please add 1 snack per delivery to cart and continue to the rest of your order!
Colorado Bourbon - Bottle 750ml$55.00
Our bourbon stands out from the pack thanks to its' blue heirloom corn grown at the Whiskey Sister's farm in eastern Colorado. Aged in new American oak barrels, everything comes together to create a complex, yet creamy flavor perfect for sipping and mixing.
Blue Heirloom Corn, Barley, Red Wheat, Rye
43%abv / 86 proof // All Alcohol Sales Require A Valid 21+ ID at Pickup/Delivery
Golden Greyhound - To Go$25.00
The Golden Greyhound cocktail delivers an awesome balance of both tart and sweet flavors to both entice and astound the tasters senses.
Ingredients: Vodka, Grapefruit, Peach, Honey, Soda // 750ml Bottle (holds 4-5 cocktails) // All Alcohol Sales Require A Valid 21+ ID at Pickup/Delivery
Cheese Popcorn
All delivery orders come with a free snack! Please add 1 snack per delivery to cart and continue to the rest of your order!
Shooter 4-Pack$10.00
Manhattan - 12 oz To Go Cocktail$12.00
The classic Manhattan. Made by Ironton using the best and most flavorful ratio of our housemade spirits!
Ingredients: Rye Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters, Cherry // All Alcohol Sales Require A Valid 21+ ID at Pickup
Housemade Vodka - Bottle 750ml$25.00
Handcrafted vodka made from 100% grain. Triple distilled to create a smooth yet full-bodied character, and the base for many of our other spirits.
100% malted barley
43% abv / 86 proof // All Alcohol Sales Require A Valid 21+ ID at Pickup/Delivery
Yogurt Pretzels
All delivery orders come with a free snack! Please add 1 snack per delivery to cart and continue to the rest of your order!
Location

3636 Chestnut Place

Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
