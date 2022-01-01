Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Our bourbon stands out from the pack thanks to its' blue heirloom corn grown at the Whiskey Sister's farm in eastern Colorado. Aged in new American oak barrels, everything comes together to create a complex, yet creamy flavor perfect for sipping and mixing.

Blue Heirloom Corn, Barley, Red Wheat, Rye

43%abv / 86 proof // All Alcohol Sales Require A Valid 21+ ID at Pickup/Delivery

