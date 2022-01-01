Go
Ironwood Cafe

688 Dover Center Rd

Popular Items

Smoke House Burger$14.00
Brioche, Cheddar, Sweet BBQ, Bacon, Onion Frite, Pickle Chips. Burgers served with house cut fries.
Fish and Chips$15.00
Beer Battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Tartar, Charred Lemon
Pub Burger$15.00
Brioche Bun, Cheddar, Cherry Bacon Jam, fried egg, pickled red onion. Burgers served with house cut fries.
Ironwood Sliders$12.00
Choose 1 protein. All sliders served with house cut fries.
Chicken Dippers$6.00
Build Your Own$12.00
Burgers served with house cut fries
Buffalo Cauliflower$11.00
Bleu cheese dressing, crumbled bleu, celery, cilantro.
Ironwood Club$13.00
Wheat, Cheddar, Swiss, Greens, Tomato, Pastrami, Turkey, Pesto Aioli. Comes with fries.
Bone In (10 Each)$14.00
688 Dover Center Rd

Westlake OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
