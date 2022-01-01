Go
Ironwood Steakhouse

IronWood Steakhouse greets each guest at every turn, seamlessly combining culinary excellence with a touch of home!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

4399 SR-231 • $$

Avg 4.4 (307 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4399 SR-231

Tiffin OH

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
