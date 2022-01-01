Irregardless

Go
Popular Items

Spanakopita$18.00
This is one of the few dishes served today that we also served in 1975. A Greek inspired mixture of spinach, feta + sautéed onions folded in phyllo dough. Baked + served with a lemon cream sauce + vegetables.
Home Fries$5.00
Tossed in rosemary salt, garlic, and pepper.
Chicken Royal (gf)$22.00
Chicken breast stuffed with a blend of cheeses and cornbread crumbs. Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and sherry cream sauce.
Mango Salmon (gf)$23.00
Grilled salmon with a mango coconut salsa, cauliflower "couscous", red peppers and asparagus.
Mee Goreng (vegan)$18.00
Udon Noodles tossed in a spicy garlic chili sauce with onions, carrots, spinach, peanuts and cucumber. Topped with crispy tofu.
Bean Burger (vegan)$14.00
Bean patty, vegan cheddar, arugula, tomato, balsamic red onions + sweet chipotle aioli on a kaiser roll. Served with home fries or side salad.
Saffron Baklava Vegan Cheesecake (vegan + gf)$8.00
with pomegranate molasses
(contains cashews, pistachios, walnuts & almonds)
Tempeh Tikka Masala (vegan + gf)$18.00
Coconut Tikka Masala served with crispy tempeh, Jasmine rice, spinach, cilantro and mango chutney
Fried Brussels Sprouts (vegan + gf)$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts served with chipotle aioli and vegan chorizo.
Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

901 W Morgan St

Raleigh NC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
