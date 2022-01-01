Go
Irregardless Christmas Eve Take n' Bake

901 W Morgan St

Cornbread Stuffing (vegan + gf)$20.00
Fluffy corn bread stuffing made with fresh herbs and vegetables.
Major Allergens: Soy
Butternut Squash Lasagna (vegan + gf)$40.00
Layered butternut squash with vegan bolognese and vegan cheese. Served with a sage cream sauce.
Serves 4
Allergen:
Soy
Turkey (gf)$50.00
Slow roasted turkey marinated in an herb and vegetable brine. Served sliced with a mix of white and dark meat. Comes with one pint of pan gravy.
Serves 4
Burgundy Mushrooms (vegan + gf)$20.00
Button mushrooms in a savory, wine and herb sauce.
Brussels Sprout Casserole (vegan + gf)$20.00
Brussels sprouts roasted in a cheesy cream sauce.
Vegan Wellington (vegan, contains walnuts)$45.00
A decadent blend of lentils and impossible meat with herbs and spices wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. Served with a red wine bordelaise sauce.
Serves 4
Major allergens:
Soy
Walnuts
Gluten
Christmas Salad (gf, contains nuts)$20.00
Spring mix with orange wheels, toasted walnuts, roasted beets, cranberries, red onion and goat cheese. Served with a shallot vinaigrette.
Major allergens:
Goat cheese
Walnuts
Garlic Mashed Potatoes (vegan + gf)$20.00
Traditional mashed potatoes with a twist. Whipped with vegan butter and garlic.
Major allergens:
Soy
Sweet Potato Casserole (vegan + gf, contains walnuts)$20.00
Sweet potatoes in a buttery brown sugar and pecan sauce.
Major allergens:
Pecans
Soy
Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Torte (vegan + gf, contains cashews)$25.00
Bittersweet chocolate and orange truffle filling on a chocolate cookie crust, glazed in shiny chocolate and candied orange.
Major Allergens:
Cashews
901 W Morgan St

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
