Irvine restaurants you'll love

Tiger Sugar - Irvine
6608 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
|12. Oolong Tea
|11. Vanilla Black Tea Latte Cream Mousse
|9. Golden Oolong Tea Latte Cream Mousse
Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
14191 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine
|Yellowtail Sushi
|$3.95
Hamachi
|Salmon Sushi
|$3.50
Sake
|Garlic Chili Edamame
|$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
Southern Spice - Irvine
3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine
|Butter Naan
|$2.99
Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor and topped with butter
|Samosa (2)
|$5.99
Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb
|Dosa (V)
|$8.99
A thin crepe made from batter consisting of lentils and rice.
Puesto Park Place Irvine
3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine
|Kids Taco Plate
|$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
|Rice
|$5.00
|Filet Burrito
|$21.00
Cha For Tea Irvine
4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine
|Honey Green Milk Tea (Large)
|$4.00
Large Size
|Almond Black Milk Tea, Hot (Medium)
|$4.10
Medium Size. #1 Most Popular Hot Tea! Great with Boba!
|Crispy Chicken Combo
|$11.99
One entree and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entree is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
CUCINA enoteca
532 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine
|short rib pappardelle
|$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
|bucatini amatriciana
|$19.50
guanciale + tomato + onion + chili + pecorino
|italian chopped
|$14.50
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb*
Lollicup
2700 Alton Pkwy, Irvine
|Seduction
|$3.50
Tempting mix of strawberry, mango, and lemon, shaken with jasmine green tea and black tea
|Coconut Milk Tea
|$3.50
|Passion Fruit Tea
|$3.50
Mariners Cafe & Grocery
5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine
|Staff Beverage
|$0.69
20 Ounce Fountain Drink
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (1 Lb)
|$3.25
12 1.3 Ounce Portions of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|Avocados (Ea)
|$2.25
1 Each of Large USA/Mexico Hass Avocados
Spectrum Kitchen
400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.00
chicken, soba noodle, slaw mix, mango, sesame ginger dressing
|Basic Burrito
|$6.00
egg, cheddar, tots
choice of one; red salsa, green salsa, ranch, or spicy aioli
|Bacon Burrito
|$7.00
egg, bacon, tater tots, cheese, flour tortilla
choice of sauce or salsa
Chocolate Bash - Irvine Spectrum
756 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine
|Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)
|$16.99
20 mini pancakes served with your choice of 4 toppings
|Sushi Crepe
|$13.99
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
|Fruit and Dip Plate ( Includes Fondue Set )
|$18.99
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
Boscoso Italian Kitchen
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Meat Lasagna
|$15.00
Pork and Beef, layered mozzarella, ricotta, marscapone, and cream cheese baked to perfection.
|CYO Pasta
|$12.00
Get creative and explore your culinary side. Choose your pasta, sauce, and add anything your heart desires. Additional charges for toppings. Served with garlic bread.
|Boscoso's Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, Sicilian chicken, salami, grated parmesan. Served with our house Dijon Vinaigrette on the side or tossed on request. Enough for two or more to share.
Falasophy
920 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$15.99
Choice of Base and 2 Sides, Served with Pickles & Pita
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$11.00
Garlic Sauce, Greens, Pickled Cucumbers, Pickled Onions in a Pita Wrap
|Street Style Kabab Panini
|$12.00
Chicken Kabab, garlic sauce, coleslaw, fries inside, special sauce, pickles, French Roll Panini
Sunmerry Irvine, CA
14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine
|Coconut Raisin
|$2.60
Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.
|Nutella Cookie Bun
|$2.40
Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.
|Santa's Dark Forest
|$34.00
8 inch Black Forest Cake |
*Our most popular chocolate cake* Chocolate sponge cake with a sweet cherry filling. Topped with fresh strawberries and chocolate shavings.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $34.
Habana
708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine
|Medianoche
|$18.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder, jamón, swiss cheese, dill pickles, roasted garlic-yellow mustard aioli; pressed in a sweet bread roll
|Chicken Empanadas
|$22.00
One Dozen Handmade pastries filled with chicken picadillo, banana habanero ketchup
|Lechon Asado
|$28.00
Slow roasted pork, garlic mojo, pickled white onions, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
Maast Indian
15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Tandoori Paneer Burrito (vegetarian)
|$12.00
Marinated grilled paneer cheese burrito with masala rice, cheese, cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney.
Served with a side of Maast masala fries
or Maast masala chips
*Add $1 to upgrade side to smothered with
Maast Masala Queso
|Chicken Tikka Masala curry Bowl
|$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken in
tikka masala curry
in our slow cooked curry served with
basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle,
popadam & Indian flatbread
*Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread
|Lamb Kheema Burrito
|$14.00
Ground Lamb cooked in spices with masala rice, cheese, cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney.
Served with a side of Maast masala fries
or Maast masala chips
*Add $1 to upgrade side to smothered with
Maast Masala Queso
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Almond Black Milk Tea, Hot (Large)
|$4.75
Large Size. #1 Most Popular Hot Tea! Great with Boba!
|Mango Green Tea (Medium)
|$3.90
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
|Crispy Chicken Appetizer
|$4.75
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce, add it to your order for $0.15.
The Pizza Press
4610 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine
|The Post ^
|$8.00
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
|LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
|PYO Pizza ^
|$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
Meizhou Dongpo
15363 Culver Drive, Irvine
|Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
|$15.00
|Dan Dan Noodles 担担面
|$10.00
|Meizhou Pork Buns 眉州包子
|$5.00
Cherubic Tea
13238 Jamboree Rd., Irvine
|Matcha Cloudtea
|$6.50
|Strawberry Cloudtea
|$6.50
|Beauty Oriental Oolong Tea
|$6.50
Whealthy- Irvine
8685 Irvine center dr, IRVINE
|Seafood Pasta
|$13.50
Smoked shrimp, clam, and Squid with spaghetti and our signature spicy
|Cream Pasta
|$12.50
Cream-based sauce with spaghetti, Parmesan cheeses, Smoked chicken & bacon
|Pad Thai
|$13.50
Thai famous stir-fry rice noodle with shrimp, clam, and our signature fish sauce
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine
|Zafrani Murgh Tandoori Chicken Meal 02/6/22 (For 2)
|$65.00
Zafrani Murgh Tandoori Chicken
A whole Mary’s chicken grilled on the bone, saffron and Meyer lemon marinade
Achari Gobhi
Roasted Chino Farm cauliflower with pickling spices
Alu Methi
Cal-Organic Farms baby potatoes with fenugreek
Cumin Rice
Aromatic basmati rice
Basil Garlic naan
Naan topped with fresh basil and garlic
Kachumber Salad
Lightly pickled onions, tomatoes, Figaro cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, spices
Hummus
Praveen’s original hummus that takes too long to make, organic chickpeas, tahini
Includes Warming Instructions
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$21.00
Jidori chicken breast simmered in our famous yogurt and tomato sauce
|Large Mint Chutney
|$10.00
8oz. Made fresh every day. It goes on everything. There's no wrong way to use it
Hangar 24 Orange County
17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
bleu cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, crispy onion
|BBQ Chicken Flatbread
|$14.00
grilled marinated chicken, whiskey bbq sauce, cilantro, red onion, mozzarella
|Classic American Cheeseburger
|$16.00
1k island sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, american cheese, add bacon +$2
Poached Neighborhood Kitchen
17595 #A Harvard Ave, Irvine
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
|Baked Apple Pancakes
|$14.00
|Kids Grilled Chz
|$6.00
Everyday Eatery
6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.25
Like our standard Latte, but with house-made vanilla syrup! Hot or Iced (of course).
|Brown Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Chipotle grilled chicken, brown rice, cilantro lime kale & cabbage slaw, roasted brussel sprouts, radish, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli drizzle, pepitas
|Green Brekkie Bowl
|$13.50
Organic red quinoa, sunny egg, kale walnut pesto drizzle, arugula, brussel sprouts, feta, walnuts, radish.
Cloudy Co
14370 Culver Drive, Irvine
|Cloudy Puff White Peach Oolong Milk Tea w/Peach Jelly
|$6.25
Fresh brewed white peach oolong milk tea served with special puff cream and peach jelly
|Cloudy Puff Grape Green Milk Tea w/Grape Jelly
|$6.25
Fresh brewed grape green milk tea served with special puff cream and grape jelly
|Black Jade Milk Tea
|$4.50
Fresh brewed black jade milk tea
Grater Grilled Cheese
6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine
|L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic5, with Pastrami, Chopped Pickles & Deli Mustard.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Champion's Curry - Irvine
2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$13.50
Panko breaded pork loin, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
|Curry Lemon Kara-age
|$6.75
Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Curry Powder, Lemon zest, Parsley
|Spicy Cheddar Kara-age
|$7.75
White cheddar cheese, Corn butter, Cilantro
Fire Wings Irvine
14376 Culver Drive, Irvine
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
Yi Fang - Irvine
5414 Walnut Ave, STE E, Irvine
|Brown Sugar Pearl Latte
|$5.99
It's a mixture of three simple ingredients: quality brown sugar, boba, and organic fresh milk.
We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.
Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together!
Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
|Traditional Milk Tea
|$4.75
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
We focus on the "tea" factor for our traditional milk teas. Please read our tasting notes for the original teas to find you favorite traditional milk tea at Yifang.
Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-dairy diet.
|Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea
|$5.99
A perfect combination of brown sugar pearl and the traditional milk tea.
We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.
Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together!
Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
The Goban
17951 Sky Park Circle Unit F, Irvine
|BBQ Grill Box
|$15.99
Bulgogi and galbi chicken, gyoza, carrots, broccoli, pickled red cabbage and bean sprouts.
|Supreme Combo Box
|$17.49
Bulgogi, pork katsu and sweet and spicy K.F.C, gyoza, carrots, broccoli, bean sprouts, and pickled red cabbage
|Galbi Chicken Bowl
|$11.99
Korean style marinated chicken thigh, carrots, broccoli, pickled red cabbage, bean sprouts and sesame seed.