Irvine restaurants you'll love

Must-try Irvine restaurants

Tiger Sugar - Irvine image

 

Tiger Sugar - Irvine

6608 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12. Oolong Tea
11. Vanilla Black Tea Latte Cream Mousse
9. Golden Oolong Tea Latte Cream Mousse
More about Tiger Sugar - Irvine
Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant image

 

Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant

14191 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yellowtail Sushi$3.95
Hamachi
Salmon Sushi$3.50
Sake
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
Southern Spice - Irvine image

 

Southern Spice - Irvine

3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Butter Naan$2.99
Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor and topped with butter
Samosa (2)$5.99
Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb
Dosa (V)$8.99
A thin crepe made from batter consisting of lentils and rice.
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
Puesto Park Place Irvine image

SALADS

Puesto Park Place Irvine

3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.2 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Rice$5.00
Filet Burrito$21.00
More about Puesto Park Place Irvine
Cha For Tea Irvine image

 

Cha For Tea Irvine

4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Green Milk Tea (Large)$4.00
Large Size
Almond Black Milk Tea, Hot (Medium)$4.10
Medium Size. #1 Most Popular Hot Tea! Great with Boba!
Crispy Chicken Combo$11.99
One entree and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entree is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
CUCINA enoteca image

 

CUCINA enoteca

532 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
bucatini amatriciana$19.50
guanciale + tomato + onion + chili + pecorino
italian chopped$14.50
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb*
More about CUCINA enoteca
Lollicup image

 

Lollicup

2700 Alton Pkwy, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seduction$3.50
Tempting mix of strawberry, mango, and lemon, shaken with jasmine green tea and black tea
Coconut Milk Tea$3.50
Passion Fruit Tea$3.50
More about Lollicup
Mariners Cafe & Grocery image

 

Mariners Cafe & Grocery

5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Staff Beverage$0.69
20 Ounce Fountain Drink
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (1 Lb)$3.25
12 1.3 Ounce Portions of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Avocados (Ea)$2.25
1 Each of Large USA/Mexico Hass Avocados
More about Mariners Cafe & Grocery
Spectrum Kitchen image

 

Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad$12.00
chicken, soba noodle, slaw mix, mango, sesame ginger dressing
Basic Burrito$6.00
egg, cheddar, tots
choice of one; red salsa, green salsa, ranch, or spicy aioli
Bacon Burrito$7.00
egg, bacon, tater tots, cheese, flour tortilla
choice of sauce or salsa
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Chocolate Bash - Irvine Spectrum image

 

Chocolate Bash - Irvine Spectrum

756 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)$16.99
20 mini pancakes served with your choice of 4 toppings
Sushi Crepe$13.99
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
Fruit and Dip Plate ( Includes Fondue Set )$18.99
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
More about Chocolate Bash - Irvine Spectrum
Boscoso Italian Kitchen image

 

Boscoso Italian Kitchen

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lasagna$15.00
Pork and Beef, layered mozzarella, ricotta, marscapone, and cream cheese baked to perfection.
CYO Pasta$12.00
Get creative and explore your culinary side. Choose your pasta, sauce, and add anything your heart desires. Additional charges for toppings. Served with garlic bread.
Boscoso's Chopped Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, Sicilian chicken, salami, grated parmesan. Served with our house Dijon Vinaigrette on the side or tossed on request. Enough for two or more to share.
More about Boscoso Italian Kitchen
Falasophy image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Falasophy

920 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Platter$15.99
Choice of Base and 2 Sides, Served with Pickles & Pita
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.00
Garlic Sauce, Greens, Pickled Cucumbers, Pickled Onions in a Pita Wrap
Street Style Kabab Panini$12.00
Chicken Kabab, garlic sauce, coleslaw, fries inside, special sauce, pickles, French Roll Panini
More about Falasophy
Sunmerry Irvine, CA image

 

Sunmerry Irvine, CA

14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coconut Raisin$2.60
Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.
Nutella Cookie Bun$2.40
Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.
Santa's Dark Forest$34.00
8 inch Black Forest Cake |
*Our most popular chocolate cake* Chocolate sponge cake with a sweet cherry filling. Topped with fresh strawberries and chocolate shavings.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $34.
More about Sunmerry Irvine, CA
Habana image

 

Habana

708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Medianoche$18.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder, jamón, swiss cheese, dill pickles, roasted garlic-yellow mustard aioli; pressed in a sweet bread roll
Chicken Empanadas$22.00
One Dozen Handmade pastries filled with chicken picadillo, banana habanero ketchup
Lechon Asado$28.00
Slow roasted pork, garlic mojo, pickled white onions, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
More about Habana
Maast Indian image

SALADS

Maast Indian

15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.9 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tandoori Paneer Burrito (vegetarian)$12.00
Marinated grilled paneer cheese burrito with masala rice, cheese, cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney.
Served with a side of Maast masala fries
or Maast masala chips
*Add $1 to upgrade side to smothered with
Maast Masala Queso
Chicken Tikka Masala curry Bowl$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken in
tikka masala curry
in our slow cooked curry served with
basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle,
popadam & Indian flatbread
*Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread
Lamb Kheema Burrito$14.00
Ground Lamb cooked in spices with masala rice, cheese, cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney.
Served with a side of Maast masala fries
or Maast masala chips
*Add $1 to upgrade side to smothered with
Maast Masala Queso
More about Maast Indian
Cha For Tea WoodBridge image

FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Black Milk Tea, Hot (Large)$4.75
Large Size. #1 Most Popular Hot Tea! Great with Boba!
Mango Green Tea (Medium)$3.90
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Crispy Chicken Appetizer$4.75
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce, add it to your order for $0.15.
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

4610 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine

Avg 3.1 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Post ^$8.00
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
More about The Pizza Press
Meizhou Dongpo image

 

Meizhou Dongpo

15363 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁$15.00
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面$10.00
Meizhou Pork Buns 眉州包子$5.00
More about Meizhou Dongpo
Cherubic Tea image

SMOOTHIES

Cherubic Tea

13238 Jamboree Rd., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (1490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Cloudtea$6.50
Strawberry Cloudtea$6.50
Beauty Oriental Oolong Tea$6.50
More about Cherubic Tea
Whealthy- Irvine image

 

Whealthy- Irvine

8685 Irvine center dr, IRVINE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Seafood Pasta$13.50
Smoked shrimp, clam, and Squid with spaghetti and our signature spicy
Cream Pasta$12.50
Cream-based sauce with spaghetti, Parmesan cheeses, Smoked chicken & bacon
Pad Thai$13.50
Thai famous stir-fry rice noodle with shrimp, clam, and our signature fish sauce
More about Whealthy- Irvine
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine image

 

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zafrani Murgh Tandoori Chicken Meal 02/6/22 (For 2)$65.00
Zafrani Murgh Tandoori Chicken
A whole Mary’s chicken grilled on the bone, saffron and Meyer lemon marinade
Achari Gobhi
Roasted Chino Farm cauliflower with pickling spices
Alu Methi
Cal-Organic Farms baby potatoes with fenugreek
Cumin Rice
Aromatic basmati rice
Basil Garlic naan
Naan topped with fresh basil and garlic
Kachumber Salad
Lightly pickled onions, tomatoes, Figaro cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, spices
Hummus
Praveen’s original hummus that takes too long to make, organic chickpeas, tahini
Includes Warming Instructions
Chicken Tikka Masala$21.00
Jidori chicken breast simmered in our famous yogurt and tomato sauce
Large Mint Chutney$10.00
8oz. Made fresh every day. It goes on everything. There's no wrong way to use it
More about Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
Hangar 24 Orange County image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hangar 24 Orange County

17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (288 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge Salad$12.00
bleu cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, crispy onion
BBQ Chicken Flatbread$14.00
grilled marinated chicken, whiskey bbq sauce, cilantro, red onion, mozzarella
Classic American Cheeseburger$16.00
1k island sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, american cheese, add bacon +$2
More about Hangar 24 Orange County
Poached Neighborhood Kitchen image

 

Poached Neighborhood Kitchen

17595 #A Harvard Ave, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Baked Apple Pancakes$14.00
Kids Grilled Chz$6.00
More about Poached Neighborhood Kitchen
Everyday Eatery image

 

Everyday Eatery

6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vanilla Latte$5.25
Like our standard Latte, but with house-made vanilla syrup! Hot or Iced (of course).
Brown Rice Bowl$14.00
Chipotle grilled chicken, brown rice, cilantro lime kale & cabbage slaw, roasted brussel sprouts, radish, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli drizzle, pepitas
Green Brekkie Bowl$13.50
Organic red quinoa, sunny egg, kale walnut pesto drizzle, arugula, brussel sprouts, feta, walnuts, radish.
More about Everyday Eatery
Cloudy Co image

 

Cloudy Co

14370 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cloudy Puff White Peach Oolong Milk Tea w/Peach Jelly$6.25
Fresh brewed white peach oolong milk tea served with special puff cream and peach jelly
Cloudy Puff Grape Green Milk Tea w/Grape Jelly$6.25
Fresh brewed grape green milk tea served with special puff cream and grape jelly
Black Jade Milk Tea$4.50
Fresh brewed black jade milk tea
More about Cloudy Co
Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic5, with Pastrami, Chopped Pickles & Deli Mustard.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Champion's Curry - Irvine image

 

Champion's Curry - Irvine

2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Katsu Curry$13.50
Panko breaded pork loin, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
Curry Lemon Kara-age$6.75
Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Curry Powder, Lemon zest, Parsley
Spicy Cheddar Kara-age$7.75
White cheddar cheese, Corn butter, Cilantro
More about Champion's Curry - Irvine
Fire Wings Irvine image

 

Fire Wings Irvine

14376 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Irvine
Yi Fang - Irvine image

 

Yi Fang - Irvine

5414 Walnut Ave, STE E, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brown Sugar Pearl Latte$5.99
It's a mixture of three simple ingredients: quality brown sugar, boba, and organic fresh milk.
We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.
Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together!
Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
Traditional Milk Tea$4.75
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
We focus on the "tea" factor for our traditional milk teas. Please read our tasting notes for the original teas to find you favorite traditional milk tea at Yifang.
Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-dairy diet.
Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea$5.99
A perfect combination of brown sugar pearl and the traditional milk tea.
We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.
Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together!
Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
More about Yi Fang - Irvine
The Goban image

BBQ

The Goban

17951 Sky Park Circle Unit F, Irvine

Avg 4.8 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Grill Box$15.99
Bulgogi and galbi chicken, gyoza, carrots, broccoli, pickled red cabbage and bean sprouts.
Supreme Combo Box$17.49
Bulgogi, pork katsu and sweet and spicy K.F.C, gyoza, carrots, broccoli, bean sprouts, and pickled red cabbage
Galbi Chicken Bowl$11.99
Korean style marinated chicken thigh, carrots, broccoli, pickled red cabbage, bean sprouts and sesame seed.
More about The Goban

