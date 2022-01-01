Irvine American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Mariners Cafe & Grocery image

 

Mariners Cafe & Grocery

5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Staff Beverage$0.69
20 Ounce Fountain Drink
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (1 Lb)$3.25
12 1.3 Ounce Portions of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Avocados (Ea)$2.25
1 Each of Large USA/Mexico Hass Avocados
Poached Neighborhood Kitchen image

 

Poached Neighborhood Kitchen

17595 #A Harvard Ave, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Baked Apple Pancakes$14.00
Kids Grilled Chz$6.00
Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic5, with Pastrami, Chopped Pickles & Deli Mustard.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Bacchus Bar and Bistro image

TAPAS

Bacchus Bar and Bistro

6735 Quail Hill Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
