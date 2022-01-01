Irvine American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Irvine
More about Mariners Cafe & Grocery
Mariners Cafe & Grocery
5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine
|Popular items
|Staff Beverage
|$0.69
20 Ounce Fountain Drink
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (1 Lb)
|$3.25
12 1.3 Ounce Portions of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|Avocados (Ea)
|$2.25
1 Each of Large USA/Mexico Hass Avocados
More about Poached Neighborhood Kitchen
Poached Neighborhood Kitchen
17595 #A Harvard Ave, Irvine
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
|Baked Apple Pancakes
|$14.00
|Kids Grilled Chz
|$6.00
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine
|Popular items
|L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic5, with Pastrami, Chopped Pickles & Deli Mustard.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.