Irvine bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Irvine

Puesto Park Place Irvine image

SALADS

Puesto Park Place Irvine

3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.2 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Rice$5.00
Filet Burrito$21.00
More about Puesto Park Place Irvine
CUCINA enoteca image

 

CUCINA enoteca

532 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
bucatini amatriciana$19.50
guanciale + tomato + onion + chili + pecorino
italian chopped$14.50
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb*
More about CUCINA enoteca
Habana image

 

Habana

708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Medianoche$18.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder, jamón, swiss cheese, dill pickles, roasted garlic-yellow mustard aioli; pressed in a sweet bread roll
Chicken Empanadas$22.00
One Dozen Handmade pastries filled with chicken picadillo, banana habanero ketchup
Lechon Asado$28.00
Slow roasted pork, garlic mojo, pickled white onions, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
More about Habana
Puesto Los Olivos Irvine image

TACOS

Puesto Los Olivos Irvine

8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (3574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Chicharrones$6.00
Chicken Taquitos$18.00
More about Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
Bacchus Bar and Bistro image

TAPAS

Bacchus Bar and Bistro

6735 Quail Hill Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bacchus Bar and Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Irvine

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Thai Tea

Fried Rice

Pancakes

French Fries

Carne Asada

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston