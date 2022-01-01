Irvine breakfast spots you'll love

Irvine restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Irvine

Spectrum Kitchen image

 

Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad$12.00
chicken, soba noodle, slaw mix, mango, sesame ginger dressing
Basic Burrito$6.00
egg, cheddar, tots
choice of one; red salsa, green salsa, ranch, or spicy aioli
Bacon Burrito$7.00
egg, bacon, tater tots, cheese, flour tortilla
choice of sauce or salsa
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Poached Neighborhood Kitchen image

 

Poached Neighborhood Kitchen

17595 #A Harvard Ave, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Baked Apple Pancakes$14.00
Kids Grilled Chz$6.00
More about Poached Neighborhood Kitchen
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burritos$6.00
We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.
2 Crispy Tacos$7.00
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
#2 Item Combo Plate$11.00
Image is example of #2 Combo. Image shows #2 combo with two soft tacos Fully Loaded. You can choose any delicious two items for your combo from our list.
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

