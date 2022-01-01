Irvine breakfast spots you'll love
Spectrum Kitchen
400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine
|Popular items
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.00
chicken, soba noodle, slaw mix, mango, sesame ginger dressing
|Basic Burrito
|$6.00
egg, cheddar, tots
choice of one; red salsa, green salsa, ranch, or spicy aioli
|Bacon Burrito
|$7.00
egg, bacon, tater tots, cheese, flour tortilla
choice of sauce or salsa
Poached Neighborhood Kitchen
17595 #A Harvard Ave, Irvine
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
|Baked Apple Pancakes
|$14.00
|Kids Grilled Chz
|$6.00
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant
17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burritos
|$6.00
We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.
|2 Crispy Tacos
|$7.00
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
|#2 Item Combo Plate
|$11.00
Image is example of #2 Combo. Image shows #2 combo with two soft tacos Fully Loaded. You can choose any delicious two items for your combo from our list.