Irvine cafés you'll love

Cha For Tea Irvine
4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine
|Popular items
|Honey Green Milk Tea (Large)
|$4.00
Large Size
|Almond Black Milk Tea, Hot (Medium)
|$4.10
Medium Size. #1 Most Popular Hot Tea! Great with Boba!
|Crispy Chicken Combo
|$11.99
One entree and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entree is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Lollicup
2700 Alton Pkwy, Irvine
|Popular items
|Seduction
|$3.50
Tempting mix of strawberry, mango, and lemon, shaken with jasmine green tea and black tea
|Coconut Milk Tea
|$3.50
|Passion Fruit Tea
|$3.50
Mariners Cafe & Grocery
5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine
|Popular items
|Staff Beverage
|$0.69
20 Ounce Fountain Drink
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (1 Lb)
|$3.25
12 1.3 Ounce Portions of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|Avocados (Ea)
|$2.25
1 Each of Large USA/Mexico Hass Avocados
Sunmerry Irvine, CA
14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine
|Popular items
|Coconut Raisin
|$2.60
Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.
|Nutella Cookie Bun
|$2.40
Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.
|Santa's Dark Forest
|$34.00
8 inch Black Forest Cake |
*Our most popular chocolate cake* Chocolate sponge cake with a sweet cherry filling. Topped with fresh strawberries and chocolate shavings.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $34.
SMOOTHIES
Cherubic Tea
13238 Jamboree Rd., Irvine
|Popular items
|Matcha Cloudtea
|$6.50
|Strawberry Cloudtea
|$6.50
|Beauty Oriental Oolong Tea
|$6.50
Sunright Tea Studio
2700 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Popular items
|Taro Milk Tea
|$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
|Jasmine Milk Tea
|$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
|Panda Milk Tea
|$5.35
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
Sunright Tea Studio
15475 Jeffery Road, Suite 450Irvine, CA 92612, Irvine
|Popular items
|Strawberry Jasmine Tea
|$4.95
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
|Mango Frostie
|$5.95
Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly
|Strawberry Frostie
|$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Tastea
3972 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Popular items
|20oz Bootea Shaker
|32oz Jasmine Milk Tea