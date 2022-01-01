Irvine cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Irvine

Cha For Tea Irvine image

 

Cha For Tea Irvine

4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Green Milk Tea (Large)$4.00
Large Size
Almond Black Milk Tea, Hot (Medium)$4.10
Medium Size. #1 Most Popular Hot Tea! Great with Boba!
Crispy Chicken Combo$11.99
One entree and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entree is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
Lollicup image

 

Lollicup

2700 Alton Pkwy, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seduction$3.50
Tempting mix of strawberry, mango, and lemon, shaken with jasmine green tea and black tea
Coconut Milk Tea$3.50
Passion Fruit Tea$3.50
More about Lollicup
Mariners Cafe & Grocery image

 

Mariners Cafe & Grocery

5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Staff Beverage$0.69
20 Ounce Fountain Drink
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (1 Lb)$3.25
12 1.3 Ounce Portions of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Avocados (Ea)$2.25
1 Each of Large USA/Mexico Hass Avocados
More about Mariners Cafe & Grocery
Sunmerry Irvine, CA image

 

Sunmerry Irvine, CA

14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coconut Raisin$2.60
Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.
Nutella Cookie Bun$2.40
Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.
Santa's Dark Forest$34.00
8 inch Black Forest Cake |
*Our most popular chocolate cake* Chocolate sponge cake with a sweet cherry filling. Topped with fresh strawberries and chocolate shavings.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $34.
More about Sunmerry Irvine, CA
Cherubic Tea image

SMOOTHIES

Cherubic Tea

13238 Jamboree Rd., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (1490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Cloudtea$6.50
Strawberry Cloudtea$6.50
Beauty Oriental Oolong Tea$6.50
More about Cherubic Tea
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

2700 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Panda Milk Tea$5.35
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

15475 Jeffery Road, Suite 450Irvine, CA 92612, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Mango Frostie$5.95
Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly
Strawberry Frostie$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Tastea image

 

Tastea

3972 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
More about Tastea
0045 - Irvine Spectrum image

 

0045 - Irvine Spectrum

915 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0045 - Irvine Spectrum

