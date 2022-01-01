Irvine Chinese restaurants you'll love

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Irvine

Cha For Tea Irvine image

 

Cha For Tea Irvine

4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Green Milk Tea (Large)$4.00
Large Size
Almond Black Milk Tea, Hot (Medium)$4.10
Medium Size. #1 Most Popular Hot Tea! Great with Boba!
Crispy Chicken Combo$11.99
One entree and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entree is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
Cha For Tea WoodBridge image

FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Black Milk Tea, Hot (Large)$4.75
Large Size. #1 Most Popular Hot Tea! Great with Boba!
Mango Green Tea (Medium)$3.90
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Crispy Chicken Appetizer$4.75
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce, add it to your order for $0.15.
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
Meizhou Dongpo image

 

Meizhou Dongpo

15363 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁$15.00
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面$10.00
Meizhou Pork Buns 眉州包子$5.00
More about Meizhou Dongpo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Irvine

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Thai Tea

Fried Rice

Pancakes

French Fries

Carne Asada

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston