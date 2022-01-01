Irvine sandwich spots you'll love

Falasophy image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Falasophy

920 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (447 reviews)
Chicken Shawarma Platter$15.99
Choice of Base and 2 Sides, Served with Pickles & Pita
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.00
Garlic Sauce, Greens, Pickled Cucumbers, Pickled Onions in a Pita Wrap
Street Style Kabab Panini$12.00
Chicken Kabab, garlic sauce, coleslaw, fries inside, special sauce, pickles, French Roll Panini
Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (133 reviews)
L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic5, with Pastrami, Chopped Pickles & Deli Mustard.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.
Jan's Health Bar image

 

Jan's Health Bar

2963 Michelson Drive Suite C, IRVINE

No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.25
Kale Salad$10.75
Spicy Fresco Wrap$11.50
