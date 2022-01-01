Irvine sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Irvine
More about Falasophy
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Falasophy
920 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$15.99
Choice of Base and 2 Sides, Served with Pickles & Pita
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$11.00
Garlic Sauce, Greens, Pickled Cucumbers, Pickled Onions in a Pita Wrap
|Street Style Kabab Panini
|$12.00
Chicken Kabab, garlic sauce, coleslaw, fries inside, special sauce, pickles, French Roll Panini
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine
|Popular items
|L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic5, with Pastrami, Chopped Pickles & Deli Mustard.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.